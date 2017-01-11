Gmail Introduced An ‘Undo Send’ Feature. Set It Up Now.

After what seemed like an eon of development—six whole years—the benevolent tech overlords at Google have finally integrated the Undo Send function into Gmail. To give yourself the option to instantly take back that junk you regret right after pressing send: open your Gmail account, select "Settings," select "Undo Send," choose the window of time you want to give yourself to take back a message (don't play with fate now that you've been given this gift—pick the max of 30 seconds), and be sure to save your changes.

Now if they'll only introduce a feature to erase people's memories after reading all the stuff we couldn't undo before, we'll be all set.