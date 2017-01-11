Tech

The 24K Gold iPhone 6 Is Already Available

By Published On 09/19/2014 By Published On 09/19/2014
The 24K gold iPhone
All Photos: Goldgenie

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

While it's become commonplace for people to scramble or wait in line to be among the first to order a new iPhone, there are always arguments to be made for holding off a bit. Exhibit A: the 24K gold iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.

Related

related

The 24K Gold-Embossed Toilet Paper Your Ass Deserves

related

The 24K Gold-Embossed Toilet Paper Your Ass Deserves
The 24K gold iPhone

So long as you're cool ditching the Apple-standard metal smartphone body for one embellished with enough gold that will cost 22 times what the device itself is worth, Goldgenie's new offerings were made just for you. It should stand up to wear and tear pretty well, too, thanks to a clear coat protective covering; though that'll be the last thing on your mind when you leave it in the back seat of a cab.

And for those who find the whole gold thing a little too subtle, you can take it a step further and opt for the even more premium versions, which ditch that poor-looking plain black Apple logo on the back for one bedecked in Swarovski crystals. 


Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. He misses the RAZR

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
New Smartphones Will Last for 5 Hours on a 5-Minute Charge

related

READ MORE
The 15 Most Hilariously Passive-Aggressive Emojis Ever

related

READ MORE
'Incognito Mode' Isn't as Private as You Might Think

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like