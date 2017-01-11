The 24K Gold iPhone 6 Is Already Available

While it's become commonplace for people to scramble or wait in line to be among the first to order a new iPhone, there are always arguments to be made for holding off a bit. Exhibit A: the 24K gold iPhone 6 and 6 Plus.
So long as you're cool ditching the Apple-standard metal smartphone body for one embellished with enough gold that will cost 22 times what the device itself is worth, Goldgenie's new offerings were made just for you. It should stand up to wear and tear pretty well, too, thanks to a clear coat protective covering; though that'll be the last thing on your mind when you leave it in the back seat of a cab.
And for those who find the whole gold thing a little too subtle, you can take it a step further and opt for the even more premium versions, which ditch that poor-looking plain black Apple logo on the back for one bedecked in Swarovski crystals.
Joe McGauley is a senior editor at Supercompressor. He misses the RAZR.