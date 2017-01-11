Tech

Google Just Turned Your iPhone Into VR Goggles Using Cardboard

By Published On 05/29/2015 By Published On 05/29/2015
Google Cardboard iPhone
YouTube

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

The Best Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Address

related

The Best (and Worst) Hotel Rewards Programs for Every Traveler

related

This Year's Puppy Bowl Contestants Are Goddamn Adorable

At the Google IO conference yesterday, the ubiquitous tech company announced yet another possible game changer. Cardboard, Google's mobile virtual reality platform, is now available for the iPhone.  

Related

related

Lenovo's New Phone Projects a Virtual Keyboard

related

Lenovo's New Phone Projects a Virtual Keyboard
Google Cardboard iPhone
Technobuffalo

For those not in the know, Cardboard is not just some trendy app name—the app literally utilizes a handmade cardboard headset in order to fully immerse the user in the VR experience. Google provides DIY instructions to make your own headset and also lists pre-made kits available from third-parties, starting at around $20.

Google Cardboard iPhone
Google Play

Though Cardboard has been available for Android since last year, releasing the app for iPhone represents a major coup for Google since the iPhone has no other comparable VR platform of their own to compete. While the platform is still in its infancy, all it'll take is a few third-party developers with big ideas to make it an absolute must-have for everyone, whether they use iOS or Android. We're definitely looking forward to getting in on the VR action ASAP. Download it here for Android or here for iOS and start experiencing a whole new reality on the cheap.


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant for Supercompressor who already lives in virtual reality.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
It Turns Out Traveling to Mars Might Cause Serious Brain Damage

related

READ MORE
The Must-See TED Talks of 2016
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
The Best iPhone 7 Cases for Every Budget
iPhonepalooza

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like