Um, Did Google Just Change Its Name To Alphabet?

Think about everything Google does: Google Maps, YouTube, Chrome, Android. Okay, that's a good start. Now think about all the tech they've been snapping up over the past few years, like self-driving cars and virtual reality startups. (And then completely forget about Google Glass, because it could not matter less). That's a lot of stuff going on for one company, even one as massive as the big G.

That's why (former) Google CEO Larry Page announced today in a Google Blog post that the ubiquitous tech company has pivoted and will now operate its many lines of business under a new, larger umbrella: Alphabet, Inc. Page will assume control of the whole enterprise as CEO of Alphabet, while the corporate structures of the other various enterprises will be shuffled around a bit with new blood taking command.