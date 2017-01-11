Um, Did Google Just Change Its Name To Alphabet?

Think about everything Google does: Google Maps, YouTube, Chrome, Android. Okay, that's a good start. Now think about all the tech they've been snapping up over the past few years, like self-driving cars and virtual reality startups. (And then completely forget about Google Glass, because it could not matter less). That's a lot of stuff going on for one company, even one as massive as the big G.
That's why (former) Google CEO Larry Page announced today in a Google Blog post that the ubiquitous tech company has pivoted and will now operate its many lines of business under a new, larger umbrella: Alphabet, Inc. Page will assume control of the whole enterprise as CEO of Alphabet, while the corporate structures of the other various enterprises will be shuffled around a bit with new blood taking command.
Read the full letter, but never fear: no matter the name, the organization formerly known as Google will still end up ruling the world someday. Probably soon.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He's ready to bend the knee to the new all-powerful Alphabet.
