Behold: Google's New, Slightly Better Logo

Just when you thought you had life figured out, Google comes along and changes its iconic logo, to a slightly different logo. And honestly, the minute aesthetic changes look... surprisingly impressive. Here are some finely tuned words from the official Google announcement:
"Today we’re introducing a new logo and identity family that reflects (the changing tech landscape) and shows you when the Google magic is working for you, even on the tiniest screens....We think we’ve taken the best of Google (simple, uncluttered, colorful, friendly), and recast it not just for the Google of today, but for the Google of the future."
As you can see, they are nixing that classic font, and turning their mini logo from a little blue "g," to a big, multicolored "G." While this may seem inconsequential (face it, nothing Google does these days is inconsequential), the new sans-serif type-face and softer color scheme comply with new parent entity Alphabet, while seemingly setting the stage for Google's future endeavorers... whatever they may be.
Hopefully this grand plan includes publicly available self-driving cars, because I'm getting really sick of waiting till I get home to double-fist my takeout burritos.
