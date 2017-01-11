Google Chrome Just Got Significantly Faster

Chrome can also now detect when a page is idle, and take advantage of the inactivity to free up space in its memory, as demonstrated in the video above. The team found this practice freed up memory 10 to 25 percent on many pages, giving your browser a much-needed turbo boost.

These tune-ups, along with the previously announced autoplay blocker, definitely push Chrome to levels we've not seen before. Once we're updated, we're looking forward to putting it to the test and opening as many cat videos as possible at once.



Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He's sick of fast web browsing -- time to move back to dial-up.