I Spent A Month With Google's High End Chromebook Pixel

For Googlers Only

I have a pretty straightforward maxim: Apple for hardware, Google for software, Amazon for content. My entire digital life is in Google’s cloud. I depend on Gmail for business. So any Chromebook is a turnkey set up for me, but I have to imagine that this would emphatically not be the case for others.

If you’re a diehard Googler like me, read on.



Build Quality This is, without question, the first time I’ve used a device outside the Apple sphere that holds a candle. The thing is solid. Rock solid. The keyboard has remarkable depth for its size, the spacing is where it should be, and the action on the keys is rewarding. However, coming from my Macbook Pro, it was frustrating that the CTRL and ALT keys are reversed—a little user behavior to realign, but nothing too crazy.