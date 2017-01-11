Google Glass Is "Dead" And The World Is Better Off

I’ve penned numerous stories in defense of going analog over the digital, yet my first reaction to a menial-yet-memorable event is to reach into my pocket for my phone and document the same moment I’ve already captured with my eyes. I’m plugged in, I’m Johnny Mnenomic, Neo, and The Lawnmower Man all in one; two-thirds Keanu Reeves with a sallow exterior and thinning hair.

All I have left is the knowledge that I can put away my link to the outside world by simply stuffing it into my pocket. Google Glass, on the other hand, makes the bold statement to anyone nearby that you could be miles away looking up the definition of “triage” at any given time.

