Tech

Sorry Google, BMW Already Owns Alphabet.com

By Published On 08/12/2015 By Published On 08/12/2015
Google/Supercompressor

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Everyone slips up sometimes, even Google.

After the media monolith announced the creation of its parent company, Alphabet, a quick search made it clear that they would have to get creative with their official domain name—because the URL "Alphabet.com," and the affiliated Facebook.com/Alphabet account, is owned by BMW, of all companies. Oops.

To make things even worse, Google can't even claim a namesake Twitter account. The Alphabet handle is already owned by a "Dad. Husband. Self-proclaimed Geek." living in Cleveland, Ohio, who had a pretty busy day after Google's Alphabet debut:
 

Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor and wishes her name were more Google-able. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Apple and Google Are Officially at War

related

READ MORE
SF Muni Hacker Gets Hacked... Twice

related

READ MORE
How to See How Liberal or Conservative Your Facebook Friends Really Are

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like