Sorry Google, BMW Already Owns Alphabet.com

Everyone slips up sometimes, even Google.

After the media monolith announced the creation of its parent company, Alphabet, a quick search made it clear that they would have to get creative with their official domain name—because the URL "Alphabet.com," and the affiliated Facebook.com/Alphabet account, is owned by BMW, of all companies. Oops.

To make things even worse, Google can't even claim a namesake Twitter account. The Alphabet handle is already owned by a "Dad. Husband. Self-proclaimed Geek." living in Cleveland, Ohio, who had a pretty busy day after Google's Alphabet debut:

