Good News For Eyeballs: Google Maps Now Has Night Mode

It's 10pm and you're driving through the sketchy part of town to meet your significant other. You look down to your iPhone for quick directions, and—ah! mine eyes! they burn!

The momentary blindness causes you to total your new car on the adjacent mailbox, your girlfriend breaks up with you because you never show, and you lose your job in a downward spiral of emotionally crippling depression. Here to prevent your potential demise is the newest update from Google Maps, which introduces a darker, night-friendly display.