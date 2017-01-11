Tech

Google Photos Is The Absolute Best Way To Store All Of Your Photos In The Cloud

Google Photos
Google

Have a ridiculous amount of pictures and video just sitting in your hard drive taking up space? The gracious tech overlords at Google want to help you with that. The new Google Photos is here, and it's about to become the only way you'll even consider storing your stuff in the Cloud, just like Gmail is the only way you send emails and Chrome is the only way you surf the web, (seriously, the data we have on how people access our own site is staggeringly skewed toward Google products and portals).

Google Photos
Supercompressor

The real news here that should get you excited has to do with the storage itself. Sure, there are other Cloud-based storage options out there, but they all have storage limits—and, importantly, fees tied to different tiers of service space. Google just blew the doors down and gutted that system. That's right: they're offering unlimited storage space. For free.

Google Photos
Supercompressor

Along with unlimited storage, the new Google Photos organizes your photos using Google wizardry into personalized categories. I just downloaded the app myself, and it's awesome. All of my pictures, which had just been dumped on various devices, together and sorted. It's like a wonderful digital scrapbooking fairy godmother. The good folks at Gizmodo put together a pretty good beginner's walkthrough for desktop use here, if you need a hand to get started. Download the app here and never worry if you have enough room for your pictures ever again.


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor and he's glad the Google overlords are benevolent rulers.

