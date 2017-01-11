Google Photos Is The Absolute Best Way To Store All Of Your Photos In The Cloud

Along with unlimited storage, the new Google Photos organizes your photos using Google wizardry into personalized categories. I just downloaded the app myself, and it's awesome. All of my pictures, which had just been dumped on various devices, together and sorted. It's like a wonderful digital scrapbooking fairy godmother. The good folks at Gizmodo put together a pretty good beginner's walkthrough for desktop use here, if you need a hand to get started. Download the app here and never worry if you have enough room for your pictures ever again.



Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor and he's glad the Google overlords are benevolent rulers.