Google's New Tool Delivers Infinite "Fun Facts"

To use the tool, just type "fun facts" into the Google search bar. From there, you'll automatically be taken to some random, golden nugget of information.

Once you hit the "Ask Another Question" button, your search query will change to "I'm Feeling Curious," and you'll be pulled into a parade of random facts until you finally tire of finding out things like who the first American Saint was (Elizabeth Ann Seton) and if carrots really help your eyesight (they do!). Do we really need this? Well, probably not. But still, it's nice to know it's there.