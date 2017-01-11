Google's New Tool Delivers Infinite "Fun Facts"

A Google search is pretty much the de-facto method to answering any question you have, on just about any subject in the world. But what about all the stuff you didn't realize you needed to know in the first place?
Today, the site unleashed a brand new search tool to go along with their other more light-hearted diversions (and new logo!) for hungry minds and time wasters everywhere.
To use the tool, just type "fun facts" into the Google search bar. From there, you'll automatically be taken to some random, golden nugget of information.
Once you hit the "Ask Another Question" button, your search query will change to "I'm Feeling Curious," and you'll be pulled into a parade of random facts until you finally tire of finding out things like who the first American Saint was (Elizabeth Ann Seton) and if carrots really help your eyesight (they do!). Do we really need this? Well, probably not. But still, it's nice to know it's there.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Believe or not, he already knew that Benjamin Franklin wanted the turkey to be the national bird of America.
