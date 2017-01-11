The New GoPro Is A Tiny Two-Buttoned Powerhouse

Outdoor and adventure recording enthusiasts, rejoice: the new GoPro HERO4 Session will be here soon, and it's been redesigned exactly how you want it—smaller, lighter, even more ready to take on everything you throw at it.
The newly redesigned HERO4 Session is much smaller and lighter than the HERO4—by 50% and 40%, respectively. Its cube shape and compact two-button design take away any frills the HERO4 had, if any, and replaces them with an incredibly easy to use platform on a package that can fit just about anywhere. Oh, and those of you looking to have aquatic adventures? It's waterproof right out of the box.
Recording quality is, of course, top-notch, with 1440p30 and 1080p60 video and 8MP single photo capabilities, along with a bevy of recording and photo options in suite. Everything else can be controlled using the free GoPro App. You can also share and control all of your content using the built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection, so no need to worry about any cords unless you're charging the battery, which is good for two straight hours per charge.
Head here to be informed exactly when you'll be able to order the HERO4 Session on July 12, and record your last few videos on your old model. You're going to want to replace it with this one as soon as you can.
