The New GoPro Is A Tiny Two-Buttoned Powerhouse

Recording quality is, of course, top-notch, with 1440p30 and 1080p60 video and 8MP single photo capabilities, along with a bevy of recording and photo options in suite. Everything else can be controlled using the free GoPro App. You can also share and control all of your content using the built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection, so no need to worry about any cords unless you're charging the battery, which is good for two straight hours per charge.



Head here to be informed exactly when you'll be able to order the HERO4 Session on July 12, and record your last few videos on your old model. You're going to want to replace it with this one as soon as you can.