Finally, A Camera That Will Edit All Your Footage For You

Now for the important specs: the camera shoots 1080p video at 30 FPS and 720p video at 60 FPS and takes 8 MP photos. The 1100mAh battery lasts for up to three hours of continuous use, with wireless charging. There are no 4K video capabilities, and while it's water resistant, it's not waterproof. This isn't the camera to dethrone the GoPro, at least in the specs department, but it's a great alternative for those looking to quickly get their footage cut up and out into the world.



Preorder now for $249 and save $150 off the full retail launch price of $399.



Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He thinks Graava is awesome, but every moment of his life is a highlight, so the editing might be tough.



