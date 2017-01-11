These Headphones Are Made From A Tree That Grew In Brooklyn

Each special limited edition GH1 comes with a signed letter from the Grados in the box. You can snag a pair for $650 online here or at any of Grado's trusted retailers, found here.



Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He's going to keep an eye out for good headphone lumber on his next run through Prospect Park.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.