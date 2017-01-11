Grado Just Dropped Their (The?) Greatest Headphones Yet

Not ready to rest on their laurels as the preeminent supplier of high-end headphones, Grado Labs has just introduced the E Series, a new line of over-the-ear 'phones that it's calling the most technically-advanced in the company's 60-year history.
While much of the newness resembles the headphones we were lucky enough to watch being made up-close a few months back, there are big changes inside. As CEO and President John Grado explains, the tech inside includes "the most refined driver cone geometries in [their] history, which tracks music frequencies with unequaled precision." Translation: these sound even more amazing.
