The Floating Record Plays Your Vinyl Vertically

The Floating Record is currently collecting funding via Kickstarter campaign, which can be found here, and can be yours with a $350 contribution. You'll have to wait though, because the launch date isn't until December. Hopefully by then vinyl won't have faded back into obscurity and ruined your chance to be one of the cool kids yet again.



Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He has almost 100 records...you could say he bought into the trend.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.