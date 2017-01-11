The Floating Record Plays Your Vinyl Vertically

If you haven't already, you've probably at least thought about getting into vinyl, now that the format is making a huge comeback. First things first—you'll need a quality turntable to spin your records. If you're really gonna do it, go all out and let everyone what you're about: get a Gramovox Floating Record turntable and play your tunes, vertically.
Even though the player has a one-of-a-kind design, it's a relatively minimalist setup. The maple wood or walnut base is free of extraneous knobs and buttons, and with its built-in full range stereo speakers, you can just plug it in and go. If you already have some killer speakers, you can hook those up via RCA outputs on the back.
The Floating Record is currently collecting funding via Kickstarter campaign, which can be found here, and can be yours with a $350 contribution. You'll have to wait though, because the launch date isn't until December. Hopefully by then vinyl won't have faded back into obscurity and ruined your chance to be one of the cool kids yet again.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He has almost 100 records...you could say he bought into the trend.
