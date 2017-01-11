This Emergency Lamp Is Powered By Nothing But Gravity

Harnessing the power of our very available yet insufficiently-used source of energy, GravityLight 2 improves on its original design, getting brighter—and a little more robust.
The light is charged by hoisting a weight of your choice to the base of the device. As the object descends, it'll drive a DC generator and power under a tenth a watt of LED power. Once the weight reaches the floor, you get around 20 minutes of continuous lighting.
In addition to increased brightness, this second iteration of the GravityLight features the added ability to maintain luminosity while charging.
Grab one here for $70.
Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.
