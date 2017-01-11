Tech

The Gun-Shaped iPhone Case Is Hands Down The Worst Idea Ever

By Published On 06/23/2015 By Published On 06/23/2015
Amazon

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

The internet is filled with dumb things you can buy, especially for your phone. Useless cords, shoddy adapters, and oddly shaped cases typically take the cake, doing damage to both your wallet and your patience when the crappy stuff inevitably breaks. If you want to kick it up a notch and waste your cash on something that could earn you a Darwin Award, head over to Amazon and pick up one of these bad boys: It's an iPhone case shaped like a gun, because, you know, 'Murica. Sigh.

Product description highlights include claims that the case "makes your mobile phone shinning and special" and "timeproof," whatever that means. Not only is that incorrect, the whole thing's a terrible idea. People frequently mistake phones for guns and get killed—and this makes it way easier.

Trust me. I'm from Cleveland.  


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor and he's convinced that this is why we can't have nice things.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Facebook Employees Are Freaking Out About Its Fake-News Crisis

related

READ MORE
New Smartphones Will Last for 5 Hours on a 5-Minute Charge

related

READ MORE
This Winter’s Hottest Culinary Gadgets
LexusIS_Oct16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like