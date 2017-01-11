The Gun-Shaped iPhone Case Is Hands Down The Worst Idea Ever

The internet is filled with dumb things you can buy, especially for your phone. Useless cords, shoddy adapters, and oddly shaped cases typically take the cake, doing damage to both your wallet and your patience when the crappy stuff inevitably breaks. If you want to kick it up a notch and waste your cash on something that could earn you a Darwin Award, head over to Amazon and pick up one of these bad boys: It's an iPhone case shaped like a gun, because, you know, 'Murica. Sigh.

Product description highlights include claims that the case "makes your mobile phone shinning and special" and "timeproof," whatever that means. Not only is that incorrect, the whole thing's a terrible idea. People frequently mistake phones for guns and get killed—and this makes it way easier.