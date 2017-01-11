Tech

This Smart Case Turns The Back Of Your iPhone Into A Touchscreen

By Published On 09/11/2015 By Published On 09/11/2015
Handscape

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

This 'Harry Potter'-Themed B&B Will Serve You Butterbeer for Breakfast

related

There's Now a Beer Made Specifically for Drinking in the Shower

related

Finally, Taco Bell Is Unleashing Its Fried Chicken Shell Taco Nationwide

Even with all of the breakthroughs and innovations announced at the Apple Keynote event earlier this week, there's one thing none of the iDevices -- or any other touchscreen device around, for that matter -- is capable of doing: giving you any type of touch control outside of the screen. Stepping up to the plate is HandyCase, a new smart case that can unleash the full potential of both sides of your devices.

Handscape

The concept of the HandyCase is simple: just clip the case onto your iPhone or iPad, turn it on (it uses an external battery that lasts about 20 hours a charge) and the Bluetooth connection will allow you to control the device's interface via the back surface. And you won't just be able to control the device -- you'll be able to see your fingers while you use it, essentially turning your screen into a transparent, dual-sided wonder device. 

YouTube/HandScape Inc

Check out the HandyCase on an iPhone 6 in action. 

Handscape

Sorry, Android users -- currently, there are only HandyCases for iPhone 6/6 Plus, iPad Mini, and iPad Air 2. But there is hope: the cases were designed using Android tech, so there may be some Android-specific cases coming in the future.

Head to Kickstarter to support the campaign and reserve a HandyCase of your own, starting at $99 for an iPhone 6 case, to be shipped in April 2016.


Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Do we really need to use both sides? Yes. 

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
How to Update Your Old MacBook So You Don't Have to Get a New One
User's Manual

related

READ MORE
This Year's Nobel Prize-Winning Invention Could Basically Make Us Immortal

related

READ MORE
5 Pieces of Tech That Truly Changed the Game in 2016
Spotify_Nov16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like