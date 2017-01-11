This Smart Case Turns The Back Of Your iPhone Into A Touchscreen

Sorry, Android users -- currently, there are only HandyCases for iPhone 6/6 Plus, iPad Mini, and iPad Air 2. But there is hope: the cases were designed using Android tech, so there may be some Android-specific cases coming in the future.

Head to Kickstarter to support the campaign and reserve a HandyCase of your own, starting at $99 for an iPhone 6 case, to be shipped in April 2016.



Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. Do we really need to use both sides? Yes.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.