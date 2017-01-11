Tech

Hasselblad Actually Makes You Want To Get A Point-and-Shoot

Published On 03/12/2015

Over the past few weeks, I've been testing Hasselblad’s newest luxury compact camera, the Stellar II. Like other compact cameras that Hasselblad has made in the past, it's actually a rebadged Sony—in this case the phenomenal Cyber-shot II—with an extreme makeover. For a traditional point and shoot, this little guy checks both performance and style boxes with panache.

Hasseblad Stellar II Review
Cole Saladino/Supercompressor

The Hasselblad shows a stark contrast to the Sony, with sturdy titanium casing, that recognizable Hasselblad logo, and an unexpected-but-gorgeous wooden grip. We got our hands on the olive wood version, but it also comes in carbon fiber (black), padouk (red-brown), and walnut (dark brown) to keep things interesting.

Beyond simply looking awesome, the grip definitely gives you added comfort, control, and stability while shooting. It also comes packaged with a genuine Italian leather camera strap from its recently-closed design factory in Treviso, Italy.

Hasselblad Stellar II
Cole Saladino/Supercompressor

The most noticeable improvement over the original Stellar is the tiltable back screen. While it may not tilt far enough to improve your selfie game, it's crucial for getting that perfect crop at low and high angles—perfect for capturing that adorable dog tied up on the street or getting up high for the perfect overhead at a music festival.

Hasselblad Stellar
Cole Saladino/Supercompressor

The only real drawback of this camera is price tag, coming in hot at $2,395. However, Hasselblad has made it very clear this limited edition camera is primarily targeted toward collectors and those who don't mind dishing out some serious cash to look badass.


Cole Saladino is the Photo Editor at Supercompressor. He compulsively Instagrams every dog he passes.

