Tech

Let Hipster World Leaders Take Over Your iPhone And Laptop

By Published On 12/16/2014 By Published On 12/16/2014
Hipster world leaders
All Photos: Amit Shimoni

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

related

Restaurant Customers Who Deserve a Table in Hell

related

The Real Origin of Slender Man, the Internet's Worst Nightmare

Amit Shimoni is aiming for world domination...of your devices with his collection called Hipstory, that is. From beanies to bling to backwards trucker hats, the artist has re-imagined famous world leaders dressed as hipsters on prints, available in a wide array of customizable items and personalities.

So go ahead, put down your locally sourced, organic kimchi and display your ironic love of politics with pride. 

Related

related

This Is What Superheroes Would Have Looked Like In The 17th Century

related

Artist David Redon's Spectacularly Reimagined Vintage Ads

related

The Hipster's Dream Photo App

related

This Is What Superheroes Would Have Looked Like In The 17th Century
World leader hipsters

Abraham Lincoln Samsung Cases & Skins - $35
He put an end to slavery, and now Abe's guarding your phone with a wise smirk and a velour blazer that he definitely bought before it was cool.

Hipster world leaders

Mao Zedong Kindle Skin - $20
What, no matching Nixon skin?

Hipster world leader

John F. Kennedy Fine Art Print - $85
If you're looking to class up your digs, look no further than a framed version of our beloved JFK rocking a sick porn stache. What up, big haircut?

Hipster world leaders

Che Guevara iPad Skin - $20
He's trading his traditional star beret for an Adidas beanie. What a sell out.

related

Artist David Redon's Spectacularly Reimagined Vintage Ads
Hipster world leaders

David Ben Gurion Stretched Canvas - $80
He's got his own airport, and now he's also got a place on your wall, available in small, medium, large, or XL.

Hipster world leaders

Mahatma Gandhi iPhone Cases & Skins - $35
The man behind the hunger strike can now watch over all your food Instagrams.

Hipster world leaders

Margaret Thatcher Greeting Card - $5
This holiday season, let the Iron Lady send your warmest wishes. Damn, Maggie, is that cheetah print under there? 

Hipster world leaders

Nelson Mandela Laptop Skin - $30
Hipster Mandela looks a lot like a senior citizen Fresh Prince, no?


Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. All of her friends are getting Margaret Thatcher holiday cards this year. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
SF Muni Hacker Gets Hacked... Twice

related

READ MORE
How to Get Rid of Those Annoying Alerts About Friends Joining Instagram

related

READ MORE
10 Easy Ways to Get Your Shit Together in 2017

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like