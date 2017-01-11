The Hottest Kickstarter Campaigns, 08/01/14

Why hello Friday, you look marvelous.
Hoverbike
Price: $1000+
Status: $50,721 of $50,700 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: November 2014
After stirring our loins with some teaser specs and photos a couple years ago, the team behind this ambitious Hoverbike project has finally launched a Kickstarter campaign. This particular project’s goal isn’t to raise enough to begin assembly of manned versions, but rather a series of one-third scale drones—which they hope will translate into a long-term revenue stream that affords them the resources necessary to get the real deal off the ground, literally and figuratively.
Zenlet Wallets
Price: $29
Status: $153,759 of $20,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: January 2015
Quit fumbling with your fat fingers trying to pluck out the right card from your wallet at the register. This hard-cased version opens with a smartphone-esque swipe of the thumb to reveal an organized tray of your cards. You can also rest assured no jerks are copping your sensitive info, since it’s equipped with an RFID blocking shield.
The Ridge Stand
Price: $65
Status: $7,996 or $25,000 goal
Estimated delivery: December 2014
The ideal setup for a modern work-station, The Ridge is a hyper portable and versatile laptop/tablet/smartphone stand that elevates, tilts, and bends into every imaginable viewing position. Whether you just want to improve your posture or use it to position your tablet as a second screen, it’ll accommodate. And to keep your desk from becoming a nest of tangled cords, there’s a cable organizer built into the back side.
Vocca
Price: $39
Status: $23,520 of $40,000 goal
Estimated delivery: December 2014
Do you find the act of turning on a lamp too physically taxing? Well, it’s your lucky day because this small adapterm turns any simple lightbulb into a voice-activated version. Just screw it in, activate it, and before you know it you’ll be commanding lights on and off with your booming baritone.
Bunch O Balloons
Price: $34
Status: $762,201 of $10,000 goal—FUNDED
Estimated delivery: September 2015
The secret weapon on any water balloon battlefield, this ingenious, spidery contraption fills and ties 100 balloons in under a minute, so you’ll have plenty of ammo to pummel your opponents before ever needing to refuel. [More…]
