How 14 Major Tech Companies Got Their Names

It goes generally unnoticed to the public, but for a tech company, the first real sign of ingenuity lies in its moniker. Whether catchy, figurative, or just something memorable to type in the search bar, many of Silicon Valley’s biggest players programmed themselves to adopt such naming conventions for the sake of instant notoriety. Others got creative with anagrams and misnomers, and the rest is history.

No matter which side of the spectrum they landed on, every company has meaning behind its name. Having researched some of today’s most popular ones, we discovered the fascinating origin stories behind 14 of tech's biggest names.