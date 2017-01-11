9 Apps That Will Make You A More Productive Person

4. Use music to eliminate distractions

The app: focus@will

iOS: Free

Android: Free

All these professional performance-enhancing apps don't change the fact that our smartphones have left us with the attention span of WAIT NEVER MIND THEY'RE BUILDING A STAR WARS THEME PARK?

Right. Short of giving up your phone and living in the woods, there's little you can do to avoid the distractions of technology. You can, though, use that technology to build your attention span. Focus@will is a neuroscience-backed subscription service that uses music to help focus your mind and keep you from noticing the types of distractions that would normally kill your productivity at work. It will be extremely helpful when you DID YOU SEE THESE STAR WARS PHOTOS?