A Beginner's Guide To Buying And Using Bitcoin

Why would I want bitcoins?

If you're willing to put up with the hassle, there are legit reasons you'd want to snag some. First of all, bitcoins have no serial number attached, and no third party is involved in transactions—as such, Bitcoin lets you make anonymous purchases that can't be traced back to you. We won't ask why that might interest you. Just putting that out there.

Perhaps more appealing, though, is the fact that the value of bitcoins is constantly fluctuating. On the one hand, this means that any you buy can be worth a lot less tomorrow. On the other hand...they could also be worth a lot more. People have made major profits getting their hands on bitcoins and selling them when the value rose. That's definitely risky, but the potential payoff might be worth it to you.