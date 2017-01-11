How To Choose Your Ideal Smartphone

Choosing the right smartphone is akin to picking the right life partner. You’re searching for something to communicate, engage, and settle down with in a healthy long-term relationship (or at least until that two-year contract is up and upgrade season comes around). But in a market over-saturated with attractive choices constantly jockeying for our attention and ranging across different form factors, special features, and operating systems, finding "the one" is far from easy.
To help streamline the selection process, we decided to pair the most popular smartphones with their ideal user. Which should you be using?
The Instagram Addict: iPhone 6
The iPhone and Instagram helped transform mobile photography from a personal hobby to an obsessive art form. Granted, the photo-sharing app's available across all three major platforms—iOS, Android, and Windows Phone—but Apple’s always brought forth the perennial Instagram experience thanks largely to its camera technology.
With iPhone 6 cameras, photos and videos are livelier courtesy of the new phase detection auto-focusing feature that compares incoming light for more accurate focusing. The lens has an f/2.2 aperture offering Auto HDR, burst mode, and exposure control for selfie-mongers, while the 4.7-inch Retina Display is great for framing colorful stills, panorama shots, and time-lapse clips. Every single detail is accounted for. #NoFilter.
The Workaholic: Samsung Galaxy S6
Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone is a multitasking beast, with the processing power and productivity tools to speed up your performance. On top of having all the popular Google and Microsoft apps to organize documents and emails, Samsung has a slick enterprise management tool that lets users toggle between their personal and work profiles. Let's not forget the popular Multi Window to simultaneously run various programs on the same screen or the octa-core Exynos CPU, which launches apps instantly and renders graphics smoothly on a vibrant 5.1-inch AMOLED panel. This thing is stronger than Arnold.
The Upscale Audiophile: HTC One M9
HTC’s beautifully crafted handset has an all-aluminum frame with a two-tone trim that radiates luxury. The only thing making more noise than its affluent build are the front-facing BoomSound speakers, fully-equipped with a built-in amp and Dolby Audio. So whether you’re bumping Spotify playlists in the office cubicle or exposing it at outings, the public’s undivided attention is to be expected with the One M9 in hand.
The Corporate Kingpin: Motorola Droid Turbo
When you've gone full Gecko, you need something that can last all day on a single charge, keep your data secure, and let you make power moves on the fly. And since the BlackBerry's dead, it's time to try something new. Motorola built a legacy on creating phones that boast such hallmarks, and the Droid Turbo is no exception. The Verizon exclusive carries a massive battery that works with the company’s remarkable turbo-charging technology—a 15 minute charge can get you through 8 hours. Call quality is just as rewarding, with noise cancellation eliminating background clamor to improve your very important calls. The Moto Assist feature is onboard also, touting a "Meeting" option to silence the phone or set up auto-replies and exceptions for specific contacts. It embodies the functionality and professional look of an enterprise phone.
The Trendsetter: Samsung Galaxy Note Edge
At the moment, it doesn’t get more vanguard than the Galaxy Note Edge. Samsung’s dual-screened handset is a form-meets-function device targeted towards designers and style mavens who can take advantage of the customizable creative space. You can personalize the side display with a message or numerous app shortcuts, while utilizing the main panel to clip images and sketch drawings with the advanced S-Pen stylus. It’s just as powerful as the Galaxy Note 4, but far more sexy. It also isn't an iPhone.
The Keyboard Traditionalist: The BlackBerry Classic
If you just can't bear to type on a piece of glass, there's only one phone for you—the venerable BlackBerry. Though it got left in the dust by the likes of Android and iOS, it's back from the dead and stronger than ever with specs that stack up to the competition. Sure, the screen is smaller than its competitors, but hey, you gotta put the keyboard somewhere.
The Tablet Fanatic: iPhone 6 Plus
If the burden of carrying both a smartphone and tablet is finally getting to you, Apple's got you covered. The larger iPhone model is pretty much an iPad mini-mini; it's lighter, thinner, and excessively portable with the ability to make calls. The Cupertino Clan increases the screen real estate to maximize efficiency, from web browsing to socializing on Facebook and Twitter. Landscape mode adds extra keys on both sides of the keyboard to accommodate quicker messaging, whereas the media player manages widescreen videos better than the competition by squeezing more content into the screen. It's perfect for House of Cards, and calling your mom.
The Accident-Prone Klutz: Samsung Galaxy S5 Active
Those cursed with the hands of Detective Lt. Frank Drebin should find solace with this near-indestructible S5 variant. Samsung packs in all the features of the original into a drop-proof and water-resistant design that meets military-grade protection. You can pretty much dunk this sucker into a meter of water for 30 minutes and it’ll still work. Try doing that with an iPhone. The S5 Active is also durable on the performance end, with longer battery life and speedy processing to run programs at faster rates.
The Diehard Microsofter: Nokia Lumia 830
The Lumia 830 stands out as the latest and most likable option thanks to its full suite of productivity services (MS Office, Skype, One Note) and budget-friendly price tag. No one has yet to match Microsoft’s ecosystem, which syncs all of its platforms together including desktop, gaming, and mobile. OneDrive cloud storage provides access to all media files anywhere and interacts with the Xbox One to check out social features such as game achievements and messages. Consider it a “bridge” device that keeps hardcore Windows users linked from all ends.
The Luddite: LG Revere 3
It’s 2015 and somehow you’re still one of five people on this planet clutching onto a flip phone. LG’s budget phone nails the basics of a dumbphone down to a T. The 2.2-inch TFT screen with 262K technology is by no stretch of the imagination comparable to the iPhone Retina Display, but it’s sharp enough to view texts and web pages. As with most dumbphones, battery life and call quality prove to be the Revere 3’s greatest attributes. Voice calling is clear and sharp with little to no interference present. Plus the headset delivers 6 hours of talk time and stays powered for up to 15 days on standby. Compact and functional, there’s nothing more to ask for if you're over 70.
Alex Bracetti is a contributor to Supercompressor, Complex, Ask Men, HOOP, and several other popular lifestyle outlets. Follow him on Twitter @AlexBracetti.