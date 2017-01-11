How To Choose Your Ideal Smartphone

Choosing the right smartphone is akin to picking the right life partner. You’re searching for something to communicate, engage, and settle down with in a healthy long-term relationship (or at least until that two-year contract is up and upgrade season comes around). But in a market over-saturated with attractive choices constantly jockeying for our attention and ranging across different form factors, special features, and operating systems, finding "the one" is far from easy.

To help streamline the selection process, we decided to pair the most popular smartphones with their ideal user. Which should you be using?