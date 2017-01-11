12 Tinder Rules You Better Not Break

3. Adjust your distance discovery preferences when you travel

In New York City, you may have your default setting as just a mile or two, considering any more than that might put you in another borough, but different cities require different settings. You’ll have much better luck if you increase the distance in a place like Austin, for example, which has a population more spread out, since you’ll likely still be in driving vicinity.



4. Look like yourself The bottom line of Tinder is to meet in real life. If your date can barely recognize you at the bar because they only saw the pictures where you somehow sort of in the right look like a young Charleton Heston, you’re setting the night up for disaster. Even if they aren’t your best pictures, have at least one close up shot of your face, and one full length pic of your bod so people know what they’re getting.