14 Expert Hacks To Improve Your iPhone Storage

3. Set your old texts to expire

In iOS 8, you can change your settings to automatically delete read texts after a month, which will keep you from developing an archival collection of every embarrassing message you’ve ever sent after having one too many drinks and deciding it’s time to “catch up” with your ex.



4. Purge your photos smartly No one wants to delete their memories, but how many different angles of that selfie are you holding on to? How many millions of clone photos from the "burst" function do you have? Go forth and delete.