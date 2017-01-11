10 Totally Legit Ways To Make Real Money Online

Let scientists study you

What you can make: At least $7.50 per hour

Scientists need participants for their studies, and turning to the Internet gives them a wider variety of people than the dudes on campus who need some extra beer money. Prolific Academic connects researchers with potential candidates, and requires that the studies pay a minimum of $7.50 per hour. The work is restricted to online opportunities, so no worries, they won't use you to test the effects of radioactive spider bites.



Participate in focus groups

What you can make: Varies, but rarely more than $100

If you're already on the Internet, you're probably not afraid to share your opinion on anything and everything. Might as well make some money doing it. While many focus groups require in-person attendance, plenty let you participate remotely. Through sites like FocusGroup.com, PaidFocusGroup.net, and the app dscout, you can receive alerts when you qualify for a market research study. Gigs often involve watching a video or interviewing via phone. Unlike your Facebook friends, these people actually want to hear your opinion.