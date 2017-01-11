Make Sure Facebook Doesn't Ruin Your Photos With These Easy Tips

If you've ever proudly updated your profile picture with what you thought was flawless social media gold, only to end up with a stretched out, pixelated mess -- you're not alone.

Because of the unbelievably large number of people uploading selfies and photos of their grandkids to Facebook at any given time (350 million a day), the site compresses all of the images to save storage space on their servers, which in turn can really mess with the pics that just aren't up to snuff. (How did they not mention this in The Social Network?)

Want to save yourself from the struggle of blown out Facebook pics? Just follow these simple guidelines when you upload your images: