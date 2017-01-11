How To Make The Most Money Selling Your Old iPhone

If you’re looking to make bank on your tired old iPhone before trading up to the forthcoming 6S, we’ve got good news, and we’ve got bad news. First, the bad: you likely could have sold it for a lot more before Tim Cook and co. announced the new one, since prices for older iPhones tend to drop about 50% after a new device is announced. But here’s the good news: you can still make a pretty penny.

Whether your phone is barely holding itself together or somehow in mint condition, here are your options, and what to expect.*

*Unless otherwise noted, values are estimates based on used phone models in "good" condition.