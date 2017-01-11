How To Outsource Your Entire Life To The Internet

“Outsourcing” can sound like a dirty word, conjuring images of people losing their jobs to cheaper, out-of-sight alternatives. But in our day-to-day lives, outsourcing is a damn near necessity. Without it, we wouldn’t have time to do any of the things that make our lives worthwhile (like reading stimulating Supercompressor articles, for instance!).

Thanks to the interminable reaches of the Internet, the menial tasks that pollute our lives can now be outsourced with unprecedented ease, thus giving you the freedom to spend more time with friends and family. Or binge-watch all eight seasons of Home Improvement in one sitting. There is no wrong answer.