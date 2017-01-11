How to Keep People From Spying On You Through Your Webcam

The webcam has done wonders for global communication, allowing friends and family to stay in touch across oceans, continents, and apartments. But it's created a few problems. Of course it would: it's a camera that points directly at the person using the computer, and it's attached to the Internet.
It was only a matter of time until someone hijacked it and got a closed-circuit feed of all your computer activities.
Some of those activities might be a tad unsavory, and you might want to close all the blinds, as it were. A small set of magnets to cover your iSight mic and camera, Nope is a far more elegant solution than the usual piece of tape.
If you don't really mind the sticky residue that tape leaves, its unprofessional look, or the fact that it might fall off without you knowing, by all means grab some black electrical tape and protect yourself. But if you're looking to keep that sharp MacBook aesthetic you paid for, Nope might be worth considering.
Ethan Wolff-Mann is an editor at Supercompressor. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram.