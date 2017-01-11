How To Stop Websites From Tracking Your Every Move

Unless you've been Palm Piloting under a rock for the last decade, you probably know that everything you do online is constantly monitored. From websites looking to curate a more personalized experience to social networks hoping to better target ads, every button clicked, key typed, and page scrolled is likely being recorded in the background in order to better understand your behavior. And whether or not that freaks you out, it's worth knowing how to protect your privacy.

Here are some quick tips to help you shield yourself from prying cyber eyes.