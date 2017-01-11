How To Disconnect From Your Job And Leave Your Work At Work

Get into mindfulness meditation

I sing the praises of mindfulness meditation a lot -- because it works. But don't take my word for it; science is onboard. As Debra Burdick, author of Mindfulness Skills Workbook, says, "Practicing mindfulness helps you stay in the present moment... instead of thinking about work when you are not at work you can pay attention to where you are and what you are doing."

David Gelles, New York Times business reporter and author of Mindful Work: How Meditation is Changing Business from the Inside Out, agrees, telling me that mindfulness "gets us off the hamster wheel in our head. Instead of obsessing about what we could have done better last time around, how we're going to handle whatever comes up next, or who is on our nerves, mindfulness allows us to focus on what's happening right here, right now. For anyone who spends too much time in their own heads -- or too much time online -- that's a valuable thing indeed."