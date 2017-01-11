15 Ways to Take Better iPhone Photos

Expose yourself

The built-in exposure meter is a feature you might not know existed if you didn’t know where to look for it. Double tap the screen, and slide the yellow sun icon up and down to let in more or less light, which is particularly valuable in those tricky nighttime shots.



Don’t zoom

Ever. The final result will only look pixelated, since it’s not a real optical zoom. Instead, get closer to your subject or just crop the final image where you won’t lose as much resolution.