How To Watch The World Cup Online For Free

Soccer fanatic but don’t have a television and/or cable? No worries, we’ve been there before, too. Oh, but you have Internet access? Good, because you can watch every World Cup match online at iTV, streaming matches with British commentators who, of course, are the best at it anyway.

UPDATE: Since iTV's only carrying about half the games—the contract's been split between them and the BBC—you can head over to TV Guide and stream each one (click "watch online" in each game's tab), still with the Brits calling it. Hola is still required; explained below.