How To Watch The Tour De France Online This Summer

July has arrived, which means that all of Europe—and a couple dozen Americans—have turned their focus on the land of baguettes and bikes for the Tour de France.

If you don't get NBC Sports or Eurosport on cable, there are plenty of ways you can still join in the fun too. Here's how.

The Best Option

Price: $29.99 for full Tour access or $4.99 per day; $19.99 for iPhone and iPad

The NBC Sports website has an excellent live stream. Quality is great, the data you get is great—who's up the road, how many seconds back is the peloton, who's in the breakaway—and you'll get the legendary Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen announcing, with the occasional Bob Roll and Christian Vande Velde appearance—potentially troubling since he was on Lance's team. If you don't like them, you can use their video but open a new tab with other announcers.