Hulu Is Now Commercial-Free, But With A Catch

Today, Hulu announced that it's joining the 21st Century and finally giving subscribers the option to skip the commercials.
This won't be the standard subscription package, however -- regular service with "limited commercials" will continue at the entry price point of $7.99 a month, while the new ad-free version will run users an extra $4, at $11.99 a month. And even when you pay to skip the ads, there are still several shows that will still run with commercials, including: Grey's Anatomy, Once Upon A Time, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Scandal, Grimm, New Girl, and How To Get Away With Murder. So, we aren't so sure how valuable this new "upgrade," really is.
Hulu has a steep uphill battle to win over consumers from Netflix and even Amazon Prime video, which announced yesterday that it will be the first streaming app to allow offline playback. Like the other services, Hulu is hoping that a mix of exclusive content, original programming, and big name movies will make it the number one streaming choice for consumers. Good luck, guys.
Brett Williams is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor. He just wishes Hulu would make it easier to watch South Park.
