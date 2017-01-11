Hulu Is Now Commercial-Free, But With A Catch

Today, Hulu announced that it's joining the 21st Century and finally giving subscribers the option to skip the commercials.

This won't be the standard subscription package, however -- regular service with "limited commercials" will continue at the entry price point of $7.99 a month, while the new ad-free version will run users an extra $4, at $11.99 a month. And even when you pay to skip the ads, there are still several shows that will still run with commercials, including: Grey's Anatomy, Once Upon A Time, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Scandal, Grimm, New Girl, and How To Get Away With Murder. So, we aren't so sure how valuable this new "upgrade," really is.