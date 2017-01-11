I Played My Preteen Nephew's iPhone Games and Now Fear For The Future

iTunes Description: "Beat up your boss with this game! We know how stupid and mean they can be. Stand up for yourself, give them what they deserve. Bazooka right in the face! You can punch, burn, stab, slap, egg them and much more!!"

Z's Description: "You can let all your anger out and kill him to death!"

My Assessment: I was honestly shocked by the violence of this game—and I grew up on Mortal Kombat. The whole idea is that you're supposed to kill this boss with any weapon you've got. What's he a boss of? Who knows. Does he fight back? No. You can pick from four bosses—one of which is named Rosenberg—and kill them with an array of objects: guns, knives, fruit, darts, etc. My nephew's favorite method of murder is the ninja star. At least your opponents fought back in Mortal Kombat, this is just straight-up murder. So kinda fun!

Overall Rating: B-