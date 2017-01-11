I Played With A Tablet Made For Prison Inmates

The JP4 Tablet is not an iPad. The iPad is sleek, sexy, and has a seemingly endless abundance of apps and features. To put it bluntly, the JP4 looks like an old-school Nintendo 64 cartridge, except that it has the capabilities to connect inmates with the outside world. Didn't know inmates had access to tablets? Well, they do and I got to play with one.

It's strange fiddling around with a tablet that's meant to fill the tremendous void of boredom that prisoners face every single day. It's as bare bones as you can get, but I can totally understand how amazing it would be for an inmate—especially one who's never even seen a cell phone—to get handed a JP4.