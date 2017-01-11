I Tested BFGoodrich's Sickest Tires With A Baja Champion

Last week BFGoodrich invited me (yes, that's me above) to Hunter Mountain in Upstate New York to test the new All-terrain T/A KO2 tires and see first-hand how they'd handle off-roading. Well, sure, if you guys insist. BFGoodrich asked that I throw every conceivable road challenge possible at the tires to see just how they'd perform.

And perform, they did. Want to hear and see more? C'mon, let's relive the afternoon.