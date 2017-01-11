Tech

Here's How They Actually Fix Cracked iPhone Screens

By Published On 06/23/2015 By Published On 06/23/2015
Cole Saladino

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Corrine Is the Craziest Bachelor Contestant Ever, and Here's the Proof

related

10 Crazy Caribbean Resorts You Have to Stay in Before You Die

related

The Next LaCroix: 8 Seltzers Ready to Blow Up

About three weeks into iPhone 6 ownership, I had an incident with gravity and ice that turned a corner into 100 little iFragments. When this happens, you typically have just two unattractive options: a crappy Chinatown screen or an expensive trip to the Apple store. A few quality, albeit unofficial options exist in-between, and we decided to test one.

Describing itself as the "world's largest on-demand repair and buyback network for iOS devices," iCracked specializes in screen repairs, battery changes, and other repairs but differs from the Apple Store—they come to you.

Related

related

Put A Second Screen On The Back Of Your iPhone

related

12 iPhone Accessories Under $75 That Don't Suck

related

Put A Second Screen On The Back Of Your iPhone
Cole Saladino

Our iTech Marlene began the repair by unscrewing two tiny screws located on either side of the charge port, separating the screen from the iPhone half housing all the hardware. Yep, just two mini screws hold your entire life together. 

Cole Saladino

The screws are super teeny, and can really only be properly manhandled using a magnetic screwdriver. 

Cole Saladino

After a metal shield is lifted, the four cables that power the LCD and turn the screen into a touch-sensitive surface are pried off. The camera, ear speaker, home button, and heat shield—the parts that are attached to the screen—are then disconnected, and transferred to the new screen. 

Cole Saladino

The replacement "full-assembly" screen provided by iCracked is built to facsimile specifications and apparently as close as you can get to an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacture) screen. It also comes with the sweet added bonus of a tempered glass screen protector—a film that, upon impact, will in theory suffer a crack in lieu of your actual screen.

related

12 iPhone Accessories Under $75 That Don't Suck
Cole Saladino

Once the parts are re-affixed, the cables are re-connected, screws re-inserted via the most painfully tedious, not-for-the-impatient-of-heart onlooker, and all primary functionalities like keyboard, mic, music, camera, and fingerprint scanner get tested. 

And, voila! The entire repair from start to finish usually takes as little as 30 minutes. These guys are good.

To combat dropsies anxiety, the company has now started offering iCracked Advantage, a new protection plan and membership program that costs $7 a month and charges just $25 for every replacement (A normal cracked iPhone 6 screen would cost about $120-150 to repair). If you don't feel like getting the phone insurance for $10 per month, it might be a good move.


Michelle No is an editorial assistant at Supercompressor and has been shamed out of wearing UGGs in the snow for the last time. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

Want more of the world's best Tech delivered straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for our daily email.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
The Must-See TED Talks of 2016
Spotify_Nov16

related

READ MORE
Actually Great Last-Minute Gifts You Don't Need to Ship

related

READ MORE
5 Pieces of Tech That Truly Changed the Game in 2016
Spotify_Nov16

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like