Here's How They Actually Fix Cracked iPhone Screens

About three weeks into iPhone 6 ownership, I had an incident with gravity and ice that turned a corner into 100 little iFragments. When this happens, you typically have just two unattractive options: a crappy Chinatown screen or an expensive trip to the Apple store. A few quality, albeit unofficial options exist in-between, and we decided to test one.

Describing itself as the "world's largest on-demand repair and buyback network for iOS devices," iCracked specializes in screen repairs, battery changes, and other repairs but differs from the Apple Store—they come to you.