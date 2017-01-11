This App Donates To Charity When You Press "Snooze"

If waking up earlier is on your list of New Year's resolutions this holiday season, look no further than iCukoo, an alarm clock app that lets you donate to a charity of your choosing when you hit the snooze button. You're about to be far less-rested or way more broke, but it's for a good cause, right?!
Right.
Simply set your alarm—one-off or recurring—and pick a charity. Since the developers are UK-based, there are only five affiliated charities for now: Starlight Children's Foundation, Parkinson's UK, the National Literacy Trust, Prostate Cancer UK, and Maggie's.
Basically, you'll be giving to cancer research or kids, so you're doing a good thing here no matter which you pick.
Then you set a denomination of value for each snooze. Once the snoozes add up to a pound (it's a British app, remember), it'll ask you if you're ready to donate that amount. And it's that simple. Snooze your paycheck away...for charity! 'Tis the season, after all.
Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor. She snoozed for 1 hour and 19 minutes this morning. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.