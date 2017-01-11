Tech

IKEA's About To Turn Your Furniture Into Phone Chargers

By Published On 04/16/2015 By Published On 04/16/2015
IKEA Jyssen wireless charger
IKEA

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

In their quest to fill your home with awesomely convenient items, IKEA has announced that its line of tables, desks, and lamps with built-in wireless chargers will hit the US of A very soon, along with a DIY element that will make it incredibly easy to turn practically any existing piece of furniture in your home into a phone-juicing beast.

Related

related

17 Genius IKEA Hacks That Will Change Your Apartment Forever

related

17 Genius IKEA Hacks That Will Change Your Apartment Forever
IKEA JYSSEN wireless charging
IKEA

The characteristically unpronounceable product is called JYSSEN. It's a $30 cylindrical pod equipped with the inductive charging device, and is sized to drop into the cord management ports that already exist in a range of IKEA items. However, for a few extra bucks IKEA will send you a special drill-bit to carve out an appropriately sized slot in whatever end table, desk, or countertop you'd like to retrofit with a sweet, sweet power pad.

Keep an eye out for the whole lineup, which should hit stores before the end of April.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Tinder's New Apple TV App Is the Ultimate Party Game

related

READ MORE
Why Every Self-Respecting iPhone Owner Should Turn on Read Receipts

related

READ MORE
This App Can Find Everything You've Ever Looked at on Your Computer

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like