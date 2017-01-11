Tech

The Instacube Puts Your Instagram Feed On Full Display

instacube
Firebox

A digital photo frame for the oversharing age, the Instacube is a new tabletop touchscreen display that streams photos from your Instagram feed in real time, giving your neck a much-needed break from staring down at a phone screen all damn day. #Blessed.

instacube
Firebox

The wireless device is styled after the app icon itself, with a screen three times the size of an average smartphone's. There's even a tactile button up top for you to easily like any photo as soon as it pops up. If one flashes too quickly, all you need to do is swipe your finger down to scroll back.

And since its fed from the cloud, you can tell it to display specific photo sets by sending it a username or hashtag. #Thefuture.

