Instagram Just Stepped Up Its Video Game

Everyone, rejoice; the days of terrible, shaking iPhone videos are over, thanks to Instagram’s latest app, Hyperlapse.

The app allows you to shoot time-lapse videos straight from your phone even if you’re running, jumping or...heavily intoxicated. No fuss, just fun. With built-in stabilization technology, Hyperlapse gives you results that have only previously been possible with extra, expensive equipment. Yup, this means even videos of your dog can have a cinematic quality and feel.

Hyperlapse is extremely easy to use with no account required. All you do is find something you want to record (dogs, obvi.), make sure your lighting's suitable, and click the big white button to record for as long as you'd like. Once you’ve got the shot, simply adjust the playback speed between 1x-12x at the bottom of the video, then save or share directly to Instagram and Facebook and enjoy your 15-second masterpiece.