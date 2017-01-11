Tech

Instagram Launched Its Own Collage And Crop App

Layout

Well it’s about damn time. After years of outsourcing your collage and full-size photo needs to sketchy third-party apps like Frametastic and Cropic, Instagram is taking back the wheel with Layout, their free iOS app. You can now combine up to nine different pictures into 10 different customizable collage templates for the ultimate photo montage.

Layout app from Insagram
Layout allows you to select from your photo roll or take pics with your camera on the spot using the Photo Booth feature. To reorder or change ‘em, it’s as simple as dragging or de-selecting until you get the perfect ‘gram. In true Instagram form, there’s a whole slew of features to make your snaps look better than they actually are, like transforming images vertically and horizontally, or creating mirror images of each cell in the collage.

Layout collage app from Instagram

From there, you can text, email, save, or upload your creations straight to Instagram, where you can apply all the same filters you know and love.


Ali Drucker is a staff writer for Supercompressor and she hopes you enjoyed these collages of her most recent vacations. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.

