Instagram + Polaroid = The Lomo'Instant

By combining the DIY attributes of a lomo camera with the instant gratification of a polaroid, The Lomo'Instant Camera is a unique — albeit super hip — way to capture memorable moments in your life. The name of the game with this camera is freedom of choice. With several attachable lenses, the ability to shoot multiple and long exposures, and an array of shooting settings, you can customize your camera to take some seriously distinct photos.
Coming from backgrounds in photography, the team behind the Lomo'Instant designed this camera to be extremely versatile and easy to use, while redefining the kinds of photos one can typically produce with an instant camera.
A built-in 27mm wide-angle lens, 170° fisheye lens attachment, and 35mm portrait lens gives you options for framing, while a built-in flash allows you to shoot in close quarters and at night.
The Lomo'Instant is also the only modern istant camera that allows you to shoot unlimited multiple exposure instants. Each camera takes standard high quality Fujifilm Instax Mini film — which is a hell of a lot easier to get than Polaroid.
A maximum aperture of f/8 gives this camera the largest aperture setting in the instant photography game. The open aperture gets you brighter shots, while the smallest aperture setting of f/22 puts every fine detail in focus.
While some photography enthusiasts will scoff at the idea of having no control over the physical developing process, lomo junkies can revel over the fact that you can physically hold a photo in your hands just moments after it's taken. This is the camera for the person who sees the world through an Instagram filter and hates the waiting game.
Jeremy Glass is the Vice editor for Supercompressor and currently has a collection of eleven 35 mm cameras. Ugh, what a snob.